9/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Sydney, Australia

Below are the results from the 9/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Sydney, Australia:

1. The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa and Enzo Amore

3. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal

Jason Jordan won

4. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma, and Mickie James

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Deam Abrose, R-Truth, and Jason Jordan defeated The Miztourage

8. Sydney Street Fight

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

