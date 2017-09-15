9/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Sydney, Australia
Below are the results from the 9/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Sydney, Australia:
1. The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa and Enzo Amore
3. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal
Jason Jordan won
4. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma, and Mickie James
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Deam Abrose, R-Truth, and Jason Jordan defeated The Miztourage
8. Sydney Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman