Title Match Confirmed for WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan Talks WWE NXT Women’s Title, Stock

– Below is video of Vic Joseph talking to Liv Morgan about the vacant WWE NXT Women’s Title, which Kairi Sane will be competing for at the NXT “Takeover: Houston” event on November 18th. Liv says she’s honored for Asuka to have been a part of the women’s division and she hates to see her go but Liv wants to remind NXT General Manager William Regal that she’s been in the division the longest and has been preparing for this moment. Liv says she’s ready to make a comeback and put the division on notice.

– WWE stock was down 0.05% today, closing at $22.06 per share. Today’s high was $22.08 and the low was $21.69.

– Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now official for Tuesday’s SmackDown from Oakland. Cathy Kelley makes the announcement in the video below:

