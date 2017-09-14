This Day In Wrestling History – September 14th

1991 – Chaz Taylor defeats The Lightning Kid (Sean Waltman), to win the Global Wrestling Federation Light Heavyweight Championship.

1993 – Tatanka defeats Jerry Lawler, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1996 – Pat & CW Anderson defeat The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton & Tommy Rogers), to win the vacant NWA World Tag Team Championship.

1997 – WCW Fall Brawl is held in Winston-Salem, NC, in front of 11,939 fans.

– Eddy Guerrero defeats Chris Jericho, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat Harlem Heat (Stevie Ray & Booker T).

– Alex Wright defeats Ultimo Dragon, to retain the WCW Television Championship.

– Jeff Jarrett (with Debra) defeats Dean Malenko

– Wrath & Mortis defeat The Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian).

– The Giant defeats Scott Norton.

– In a No Disqualification Tag Team Match, Lex Luger & Diamond Dallas Page defeat Scott Hall & Randy Savage.

– In a WarGames Match, The nWo (Buff Bagwell, Kevin Nash, Syxx, & Konnan) defeat The Four Horsemen (Chris Benoit, Steve McMichael, Ric Flair, & Curt Hennig), after Hennig turned on his team.

1998 – On Monday Nitro, Billy Kidman defeats Juventud Guerrera, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship. In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (4.5 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (4.0 rating).

2008 – Bryan Danielson defeats Yoshinobu Kanemaru, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2008 – TNA No Surrender is held in Oshawa, Canada in front of 3,500 fans. It was the first TNA pay-per-view to be held outside the United States.

– In an Inter-gender Tag Team Match, The Prince Justice Brotherhood (Super Eric, Shark Boy, & Curry Man) defeat The Rock ‘n’ Rave Infection (Christy Hemme, Lance Rock, & Jimmy Rave).

– Awesome Kong (with Raisha Saeed) defeats ODB, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– Abyss & Matt Morgan defeat Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon).

– In a Three-Way Match, Sheik Abdul Bashir defeats Petey Williams (with Rhaka Khan) and Consequences Creed, to win the X Division Championship.

– Taylor Wilde (with Rhino) defeats Angelina Love (with Cute Kip & Velvet Sky), to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

– Sonjay Dutt defeats Jay Lethal in a Ladder of Love Match; the winner got engaged to SoCal Val.

– Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Robert Roode) defeat The LAX (Homicide & Hernandez), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– A Mixed Martial Arts Match between Frank Trigg and. AJ Styles ends in a no-contest.

– In a Three Ways To Glory Match, Samoa Joe defeats Kurt Angle and Christian Cage, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – WWE Monday Night RAW is guest-hosted by Trish Stratus.

2014 – At EVOLVE 35, The Premiere Athlete Brand (Anthony Nese & Caleb Konley) defeat The Bravado Brothers (Lance & Harlem) and AR Fox & Rich Swann, to win the Dragon Gate USA Open the United Gate Championship.

2016 – In the finale of the Cruiserweight Classic, TJ Perkins defeats Gran Metalik, via submission, to win the tournament and become the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former IWGP & AJPW Tag Team Champion Satoshi Kojima (47 years old).

Some records indicate that today would’ve been the 88th birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Mad Dog Vachon; other records list his birthday as September 1st.

