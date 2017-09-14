The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast: Total Bellas Season 2 Episode 2 Review
On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on the Season 2 Episode 2 of E! Network’s Total Bellas. Topics on the show included:
*Nikki’s brother moves in to the Villa.
*The Family finds out about the separation
*Daniel Bryan experiences Labor Pains
*#BellaBomb
And More!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra091317.mp3
