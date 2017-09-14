New GFW X Division Champion Crowned on Tonight’s Impact (Videos)

Sep 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Trevor Lee defeated Sonjay Dutt in a Falls Count Anywhere match on tonight’s GFW Impact episode to become the new GFW X Division Champion.

Lee is now a three-time X Division Champion. Dutt won the title back in May on an Impact episode from India, which aired in mid-June.

Below are videos from the match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad