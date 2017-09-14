More on UFC Champion at WWE Event, Kairi Sane Talks MYC (Video), Fans on Other Tournaments

– Below is more footage of Cathy Kelley talking to Kairi Sane after her win over Shayna Baszler in The Mae Young Classic on Tuesday night. Former WWE star Sho Funaki translates for her. Commenting on the size of the crowd, Sane says the victory was tremendous and she’s very happy with it. She also gives props to the other 31 competitors in the tournament and says Baszler gave her a tough match, earning her respect.

– WWE has a poll asking fans what other type of tournament they would like to see on the WWE Network – Tag Team, Women’s, Heavyweight, Hardcore Rules, Six-Man Tag Team, WWE Germany Title or Celebrity. As of this writing, 43% voted for Hardcore Rules while 20% voted for another Women’s tournament, 11% went with Heavyweight, 9% went with Tag Team, 8% voted for Celebrity and 6% voted for Six-Man.

– As noted, UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway was backstage at last night’s WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. Here he is playing UFC 2 with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E for a future “UpUpDownDown” episode:

