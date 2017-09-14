Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish Challenged (Video), Video on Asuka’s WWE NXT Career, NWJ vs. Lars Sullivan

– This week’s WWE NXT main event saw WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retain over Wolfgang. The post-match angle saw “The Undisputed Era” Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish attack the two competitors but Dunne was able to retreat. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven then made the save for Wolfgang. In the video below, the WWE UK competitors issue a challenge to Fish and O’Reilly for next week’s show.

– The feud between Lars Sullivan and No Way Jose will also continue on next Wednesday’s NXT episode after Jose issued a challenge on last night’s show.

– NXT aired this video looking back at the yellow brand career of former NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, who is headed to the RAW brand after relinquishing the title while remaining undefeated. NXT General Manager William Regal noted on this week’s show that he will be making an announcement on the title soon but as noted after The Mae Young Classic, winner Kairi Sane will compete for the vacant title at “Takeover: Houston” on November 18th. No word yet on who her opponent will be but speculation is that it will be hometown star Ember Moon.

A look back on the #WWENXT career of a Superstar that NO ONE was ready for… The #EmpressOfTomorrow, @WWEAsuka! pic.twitter.com/Fk5iIJWczm — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2017

