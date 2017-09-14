Kofi Kingston Injured?, Asuka Appears at Main Roster Show (Photo), Kurt Angle

– Below is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle making his first appearance in Australia in more than a decade at the WWE live event in Melbourne. Angle admits it’s hard not getting out there and mixing it up with the other Superstars but he takes pride in the General Manager job now.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston may have suffered a knee injury at last night’s WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. While teaming with Big E to retain over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, Kofi missed a crossbody and was seen limping after the spot. He did get physical after the match but our correspondent noted that he seemed to be in pain. We will keep you updated on his status if any more information becomes available.

– Asuka is currently on the road with the WWE SmackDown brand as she appeared at last night’s live event in Hawaii. Wearing a sling, the new RAW Superstar appeared in the corner of Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch as they defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Lana and Tamina Snuka in a Handicap Match. Asuka was originally scheduled to work the match until she suffered the collarbone injury. You can see a photo of The Empress of Tomorrow with the winners below:

