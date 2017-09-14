Jeff Hardy concert announced for Clarksville, TN

Sep 14, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

photo credit: Lee South/Impact Wrestling

Jeff Hardy will be performing live at a concert with his band Peroxwhy?gen in Clarksville, Tennessee on September 30 which will be held at O’Connor’s Irish Pub. Doors will open at 9PM, with the show starting at 10PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://jeffhardybrand.com/product/september-30th for $15 each. On that day, the Raw brand has a live event in Winnipeg, Canada but both him and his brother Matt will not be part of the show.

