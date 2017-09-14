James Ellsworth Marks WWE Milestone, Jason Jordan’s New Theme, Fans on Tournaments

Sep 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, WWE Music has released Jason Jordan’s new “Next Generation of Great” theme song featuring J-Frost:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite WWE Network tournament. As of this writing, 45% voted for The Cruiserweight Classic while 34% voted for The Mae Young Classic and the rest voted for the WWE UK Title Tournament.

– James Ellsworth tweeted the following on Wednesday to mark 1 year since making his blue brand debut on WWE SmackDown. Ellsworth had previously appeared as a “Rosebud” for Adam Rose and made his WWE in-ring debut on the July 25th, 2016 RAW with a loss to Braun Strowman.

