Aleister Black to Speak, Johnny Gargano Accepts Challenge (Video), The Street Profits

– After avoiding interference by Tino Sabbatelli, Johnny Gargano picked up a singles win over Riddick Moss on last night’s WWE NXT episode. In the video above, Gargano talks to Vic Joseph after the match and accepts the post-match challenge from Tino, which you can see below. Gargano says his win wasn’t a fluke and he will prove that next week. As noted, other matches set for next week include No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan plus Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish.

– Next week’s NXT episode will also see Aleister Black speak to the crowd for the first time.

– Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins picked up their third win on this week’s NXT episode, defeating The Ealy Brothers. As seen below, Ford joked about “The Street Profits” approaching Asuka’s record. You can also see videos of their entrance and post-match antics below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)