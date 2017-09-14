9/14/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Melbourne, Australia
Below are the results from the 9/14/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Melbourne, Australia:
1. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal
Jason Jordan defeated Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust, Titus O’Neil, R-Truth, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Elias, Apollo Crews, and Dean Ambrose
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa
3. The Hardy Boyz defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
4. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma, and Mickie James
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Jason Jordan defeated The Miz (via disqualification)
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jason Jordan, Dean Ambrose, and R-Truth defeated The Miztourage
8. Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman