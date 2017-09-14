9/13/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Honolulu, Hawaii

Sep 14, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/13/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Honolulu, Hawaii:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin

2. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

3. Sami Zayn defeated Aiden English

4. Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton defeated Rusev

5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina, Lana, and Carmella

6. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad