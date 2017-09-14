9/13/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Honolulu, Hawaii
Below are the results from the 9/13/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Honolulu, Hawaii:
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin
2. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
3. Sami Zayn defeated Aiden English
4. Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton defeated Rusev
5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match
Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina, Lana, and Carmella
6. WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens
7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
