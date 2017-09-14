9/13/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Honolulu, Hawaii

Below are the results from the 9/13/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Honolulu, Hawaii:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin

2. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

3. Sami Zayn defeated Aiden English

4. Last Man Standing Match

Randy Orton defeated Rusev

5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina, Lana, and Carmella

6. WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

