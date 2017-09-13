Triple H Congratulates Kairi Sane (Photo), Sara Amato on The MYC, More Red Carpet Video

Sep 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Above and below are videos of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze talking to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Mauro Ranallo, Dana Warrior and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on the red carpet at The Mae Young Classic live finale last night in Las Vegas.

– WWE Coach & Producer Sara Amato, who was in the ring with Triple H and Stephanie for the trophy presentation at The Mae Young Classic last night, tweeted the following after the event:

– Triple H tweeted the following to congratulate Kairi Sane on defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals of the tournament last night. As noted, Sane will now compete for the vacant WWE NXT Women’s Title at “Takeover: Houston” in November. No word yet on who her opponent will be but we’ll keep you updated.

