Stephanie McMahon on Triple H – MYC, WCW Thunder – WWE Network, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas:

– It looks like WCW Thunder will finally be added to the WWE Network later this month, according to PWInsider. Episodes of World Class Championship Wrestling are also being added this month. 18 WCCW episodes from 1985 and 1986 were added just this week.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on being proud of husband Triple H for his work with The Mae Young Classic:

I'm so incredibly proud of @TripleH & all involved in the #MaeYoungClassic, creating opportunities for generations to come. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/8biPWq83AV — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 13, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)