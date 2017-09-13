Rusev Storyline Update (Video), WWE 205 Live Feud Ends?, Jeff Hardy, The Hype Bros

– Rusev returned to WWE TV on last night’s SmackDown in Las Vegas and talked to Dasha Fuentes about how he lost his killer instinct but he now knows what he has to do to get it back – he must break a WWE Legend. No word yet on where they are going with this storyline but it should further next week. Below is video from last night’s segment:

– It appears the feud between Rich Swann and TJP is over as Swann won their rubber match on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. After the match, Swann offered his hand for a shake but TJP refused. Swann went to leave the ring but TJP stopped him and gave him a weak handshake before leaving the ring.

– This week’s Sin City SmackDown also saw Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin team up for their second match – a win over Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley. There was tension between The Hype Bros after the match as Mojo shook the hands of the winners but Ryder refused and shot Mojo a look before walking out by himself. Ryder and Mojo took to Twitter and wrote the following after the loss:

I don't even know anymore…#SDLive — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) September 13, 2017

– Jeff Hardy and his band will be performing at O’Connor’s Irish Pub in Clarksville, TN on Saturday, September 30th. The show starts at 10pm and is open to people 21 and up. Details are below in this tweet from Jeff:

Tickets to my show in Clarksville are available at https://t.co/jiIK1Uaj30! So pumped to see everyone there! #PrecessionOfTheEquinoxes pic.twitter.com/TzsZZ5zwNg — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) September 12, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)