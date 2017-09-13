Mr. Anderson talks about how much heat The Miz used to get in WWE

“When we were there, The Miz had so much heat, and it was for the fact that he wasn’t involved in wrestling. He didn’t come up and work independents or territories and then he gets handed this thing. Plus, he wasn’t hard to get along with, but his personality wasn’t that big, he was just shy and quiet in the back. And then everything anybody would do to him he would sell it, so he just got tons and tons of heat. But here we are, 10 years later, he’s done alright for himself.”

source: WINC podcast

