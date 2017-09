Kurt Angle has yet to take a physical to be medically cleared for WWE

“We’ve talked about it, but, I haven’t taken the physical yet. Really? I don’t know – I don’t know when, or if, I’m going to. My guess is, I will – but I’m going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out.”

Source: Garry, Tim, and Hamish

