Kairi Hojo

Sep 13, 2017 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Kaori Housako
Height: 5’1″
Weight: 115 lbs.
Date of birth: September 23, 1988
Hometown: Hikari, Yamaguchi, Japan
Pro debut: January 7, 2012
Trained by: Fuka
Finishing move: Insane Elbow

Biography

– Hojo won her first title on April 29, 2013, at Ryōgoku Cinderella, where she and Showzuki, billed collectively as “Ho-Show Tennyo”, defeated Hailey Hatred and Kyoko Kimura for the Goddess of Stardom Championship.
– On June 23, 2013, Hojo teamed with Kaori Yoneyama and Yuhi to defeat Christina Von Eerie, Hailey Hatred and Kyoko Kimura for the vacant Artist of Stardom Championship.
– In May 2014, Hojo made her Mexican debut by representing Stardom in the DragonMania 9 and Lucha Fan Fest 8 events.
– In March 2017, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Housako had signed a three-year contract with WWE.
– On September 12, 2017, Sane defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals to win the Mae Young Classic.

