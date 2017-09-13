Join Jim Ross for a Facebook Livesigning on Thursday

Sep 13, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be hosting a LiveSigning event on Thursday via his account’s Facebook Live. JR will be personally signing books, answering your questions, and taking a few phone calls from lucky viewers. Only customers who order the autographed first edition of Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling from PremiereCollectibles.com will be able to submit questions to the legendary commentator. Only a limited number of questions will be answered on a first come basis. If you order the book you will also get a chance to be randomly selected to receive a phone call from Jim during the event. The virtual event takes place on Thursday, September 14 at 3PM ET. The book will be published on October 3 by Sports Publishing. For more information go to http://www.livesigning.com/jim.

