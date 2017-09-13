Big Cass explains how much he respects Triple H and Undertaker

“Hunter’s another guy that’s always open to talk to, always gives great advice. And pretty much anything he says I kind of take as gospel. If he says it, that [has] got to be the right way to do it. It [has] got to be. He’s a guy that definitely, when he says something, it has to be true to me. I’m like, ‘yep, that’s right’ and I just do it that way. And Undertaker is another guy when he’s around, I try to talk to him as much as possible. Yeah, but a lot of people are kind of intimidated by him. He’s The Undertaker! He’s the godfather of the locker room. I feel like I have a good rapport with him and I try to talk to him as much as possible. When he’s around, I try to pick his brain and just try to listen to what he thinks about what I’m doing and what other people are doing because he’s The Undertaker.”

Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)