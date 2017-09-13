9/13/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Christchurch, New Zealand

Below are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Christchurch, New Zealand:

1. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal

Jason Jordan won

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa and Enzo Amore

3. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

4. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Emma, Nia Jax, and Mickie James

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jason Jordan, R-Truth, and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage

8. Street Fight

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

