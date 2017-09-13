9/13/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Christchurch, New Zealand
Below are the results from today’s WWE Raw Live Event in Christchurch, New Zealand:
1. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal
Jason Jordan won
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa and Enzo Amore
3. Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
4. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Emma, Nia Jax, and Mickie James
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jason Jordan, R-Truth, and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miztourage
8. Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman