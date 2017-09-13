9/12/17 WWE 205 Live Recap: Swann vs. TJP, The Fashion Police Arrive, Kendrick vs. Alexander Main Event

205 Live opens up with an interview with Rich Swann. Swann says he and TJP know each other in the ring almost as much as they known themselves. We then take a look back at their two previous matches against each other as TJP walks up. They are asked how the match will affect their friendship, and Swann says it won’t affect him at all because he is not going to lose.

We see the opening video for the show and then join Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness at ringside. We see that Cedric Alexander will go one-on-one with The Brian Kendrick later tonight.

—

Match #1: Rich Swann vs. TJP

Swann applies a headlock and takes TJP down to the mat. TJP counters into a pin attempt, but Swann counters right back into the headlock. TJP lifts Swann up, but Swann takes TJP down again and keeps the headlock applied. TJP comes back with a hip toss and goes for a head scissors, but Swann counters with another side headlock take down. TJP gets to his feet and sends Swann off the ropes. Swann flips over TJP, but TJP grabs him and goes for the knee-bar. Swann gets free and goes for a roll-up, but TJP kicks out at two. Swann delivers a dropkick that sends TJP to the floor and then connects with a forearm shot from the ropes. Swann tosses TJP back into the ring and kicks him in the back. Swann takes TJP down again and delivers another kick to the back. Swann goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out quickly.

Swann takes TJP to the corner and delivers a chop. Swann sends TJP to the opposite corner, but TJP moves and dropkicks Swann in the back of the knee. TJP stomps away on Swann in the corner and then chokes him with his boot. TJP drops Swann with a back elbow and goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. TJP applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat. TJP then grinds his boot on Swann’s face, but Swann begins to fight back. TJP sends Swann into the corner and charges, but Swann counters with knees. Swann goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at one. Swann runs the ropes, but TJP launches him into the air and down to the mat. TJP connects with a low dropkick and goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. TJP applies the rear chin-lock down on the mat and then delivers a knee to the midsection. TJP delivers a suplex to Swann and goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two.

TJP connects with a senton and goes for another cover, but Swann kicks out again. TJP applies another submission down on the mat and focuses on Swann’s shoulder. Swann fights back and takes TJP down with a few elbow shots. Swann connects with a scissors kick and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Swann sets up for a Tiger Driver, but TJP counters and takes Swann down with a hurricanrana. TJP connects with a springboard forearm and both men are down in the middle of the ring. They get to their feet at the same time and deliver simultaneous kicks to the head and both men are down again. They get to their feet and TJP goes for the Detonation Kick, but Swann gets free. Swann goes for a kick, but TJP catches him and locks in the knee-bar. Swann tries to get free, but TJP picks him up and slams him to the mat. TJP goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two.

TJP kicks the back of Swann’s knee down on the mat, but Swann comes back with a right hand and then a kick to the face. Swann goes for a pin, but TJP kicks out. TJP goes for a cover of his own, but Swann kicks out and kicks TJP in the face. Swann delivers the Fantastic Voyage and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Swann goes up top and connects with the Phoenix Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rich Swann.

After the match, Swann extends his hand for a handshake, but TJP doesn’t accept. Swann goes to leave the ring, but TJP stops him. TJP extends his hand and gives Swann a half-hearted slap of hands.

—

We take a look back to last week’s main event, in which Cedric Alexander cleaned house and eliminated all of his opponents until Enzo Amore snuck in and rolled him up with a handful of tights. We see Alexander and Mustafa Ali backstage. Ali says he doesn’t know how Alexander is so calm and he doesn’t know how he would react. Alexander says Amore caught him slipping and he is going to refocus and get where he wants to be. The Brian Kendrick walks in and says Alexander will be kicked to the curb if he keeps letting people walk all over him. Kendrick says people think Amore is an idiot, but he outsmarted Alexander last week. Kendrick says Alexander is like Jack Gallagher: spineless. Kendrick says Alexander doesn’t have what it takes and says tonight will be easier than he thought.

We see Drew Gulak walking backstage and handing out brochures to everyone as we head to a break.

—

Drew Gulak gets into the ring and begins going over his Power Point presentation for a better 205 Live, but he is interrupted by The Fashion Police. They make fun of his name and his attire and then place him under arrest and take him backstage.

We see a recap of Raw when Enzo Amore was the guest on Miz TV and then are reminded that Neville will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Amore at No Mercy.

—

Match #2: The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander

Kendrick sends Alexander to the corner early on, but Alexander fights back and takes control. Kendrick goes to the outside and drapes Alexander throat-first into the steel turnbuckle post in the corner. Kendrick tosses Alexander back into the ring, but Gentleman Jack Gallagher’s music hits and he rushes the ring. Kendrick grabs the ring bell and tosses it into the ring and Gallagher back shim into the corner with William III. Gallagher turns around and nails Alexnader with William III.

Winner via disqualification: Cedric Alexander

Kendrick looks on the from the corner as Gallagher continues to beat down Alexander. Gallagher stomps away on Alexander and then puts his boot in his face. Gallagher drops Alexander with a headbutt and then kicks him out of the ring. Gallagher offers his hand to Kendrick for a handshake, and Kendrick accepts. Gallagher and Kendrick nod to each other as 205 Live comes to a close.

