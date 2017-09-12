WWE UK Champion Drops PROGRESS Title, Ric Flair Robes for Sale, WWE Stars Visit Hospital

– Jakks Pacific is now producing adult size collectible robes for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Ringside Collectibles is selling the 100% polyester item for $69.99, perfect for cosplayers and collectors. You can check out the robe in the video below:

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is no longer a dual-champion as he lost the PROGRESS World Title to Travis Banks at PROGRESS “Chapter 55: Chase The Sun” on Sunday night in London. The match saw WWE UK competitors Tyler Bate & Trent Seven interfere on Dunne’s behalf but they were fought off by Kid Lykos & Chris Brookes. The match ended with Dunne tapping out. Dunne is set to defend his WWE UK Title against Wolfgang on this Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode.

– Stephanie McMahon, Finn Balor, Nia Jax and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz visited CHOC Children’s hospital in Orange, California on Monday and spoke with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show to promote Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. It’s worth noting that an in-studio graphic to promote the WWE segment had Miz posing with the WWE Title and Balor with the WWE UK Title. Below are photos from the visits:

THESE are the real Superstars, THESE are the ones who put smiles on faces. Thanks for spending the morning with us at @chocchildrens Also…can you spot the cardboard cutout?? @ryanseacrest A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)