WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Hype MYC Finals, Tye Dillinger

– Below is video of Tye Dillinger talking to Dasha Fuentes about his match with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on tonight’s Sin City SmackDown:

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas saw Sami Zayn defeat Aiden English.

– Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler posted the following to social media to hype tonight’s live Mae Young Classic finale, where the two will compete to crown a winner of the 32-person tournament:

The most important fight in my life. At last, to war! #AllHail #QoS #maeyoungclassic

The most important fight in my life. At last, to war! #AllHail #QoS #maeyoungclassic A post shared by Shayna Baszler 👑♠️ (@qosbaszler) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)