WWE Hall of Famer at The MYC Finale, Christmas RAW Update, John Cena’s “Auto Geek”

Sep 12, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest episode of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Cena reviews a 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB.

– It’s now confirmed that the Christmas Night RAW and the December 26th SmackDown episodes will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, according to PWInsider. The New Year’s Night RAW and the first SmackDown of 2018 should be confirmed soon.

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix confirmed on Twitter that she’s flying to Las Vegas for tonight’s live finale of The Mae Young Classic. She tweeted the following:

