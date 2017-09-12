The Mae Young Classic Finale Results – Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane 9/12/17

– The finale of The Mae Young Classic opens with a video package on Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane.

– We’re live from Las Vegas with Renee Young. She hypes the show leads us to video from the Red Carpet special earlier this evening.

– We see Dana Warrior, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze at ringside. Mauro Ranallo is also shown. Renee sends us to WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita at ringside for commentary. We see Kairi Sane walking backstage. Shayna Baszler is backstage with Ronda Rousey and Jessamyn Duke. JR leads us to a video package on the finalists.

– We see The Rock’s mother and daughter at ringside. We also see some of The Mae Young Classic competitors in the crowd.

Finals of The Mae Young Classic: Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring and out first comes Shayna Baszler. She stops and looks at the trophy on the stage. Kairi Sane is out next. We get a “Tale of the Tape” as Sane makes her entrance. JR sends it to Lilian Garcia for formal ring introductions.

They lock up and get a feel for each other to start. Fans do dueling chants for both wrestlers as they’re slow to start. Baszler takes Sane down first and works her around the mat. Baszler with an early submission attempt. Sane with two pin attempts as they trade holds on the mat. They break and get back to their feet. Baszler takes Sane down and kicks her in the back but Sane comes right back. Baszler ends up connecting with a big kick to the face to send Sane out to the floor. The referee counts but Baszler stops Sane from re-entering the ring. Baszler brings it back in for a 2 count.

Baszler works on the arm and elbow of Sane now. Sane blocks a gutwrench slam and rolls Baszler up for 2. Shayna avoids a move and Sane goes down. Baszler goes back to work on the arm now. More back and forth between the two. Baszler slams Sane for a 2 count. Baszler with another hold until the referee forces her to break. Sane comes back with chops and unloads, sending Shayna against the ropes. Sane screams in Shayna’s face and runs the ropes but Baszler drops her with a running knee to the face.

They run the ropes again but Sane spears Shayna this time. Sane with a 2 count. Sane keeps control with a low dropkick and more focus on the ribs. Sane with a 2 count. Sane keeps Baszler grounded with a body scissors now.

Baszler fights out and beats on Sane as Rousey looks on from the crowd. Sane puts Shayna down in the corner and marches before charging. Shayna moves and Sane hits the turnbuckles face first. Sane comes back with kicks and drops Shayna with an axe kick. Sane goes to the top for the Insane Elbow but Shayna catches her on the way down with a rear-naked choke. Sane works on the ribs and breaks the hold. They get up and Sane drops Baszler with a back fist. Sane goes to the top for the big elbow again but Baszler cuts her off.

Baszler climbs up and rocks Sane. Baszler goes for a superplex but Sane fights her off. They trade shots up top. Baszler applies a double wristlock from the top but it’s broken. Sane turns Baszler upside down in the corner and nails a big stomp. Sane with a close 2 count. Sane charges and nails Baszler with a running forearm in the corner. Sane goes to the top and hits the Insane Elbow to win the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Winner of The Mae Young Classic: Kairi Sane

– After the match, Lilian announces Sane as the winner. Baszler recovers down in the corner. Sane approaches and they hug as the crowd cheers them. Shayna raises Sane’s arm in the middle of the ring and thanks her. Shayna leaves the ring as Sane’s celebration continues. We go to replays. We come back to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato in the ring with Sane and Baszler. Sane is presented with roses and the trophy. Triple H raises Sane’s arm as Baszler leaves the ring. We go to another replay of the finish. Sane hits the corner to pose with the roses as the crowd cheers her on. JR thanks everyone for watching and that’s it for the tournament.

