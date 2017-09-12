Nikki Bella – RAW Update, Triple H Speaks at The MYC (Video), Goldust on Bray Wyatt

– WWE posted this video of Triple H speaking to the crowd at The Mae Young Classic tapings earlier this summer at Full Sail University. He talks about how everyone got into the business because they love what happens in the ring more than anything else. The guys in the back saw the business as the greatest thing ever that they would sacrifice everything for. At the end of the rainbow was a huge pot of gold for the guys but for the women who were also willing to sacrifice everything to ride the rainbow, there was no pot of gold at the end… until now. The Game goes on and thanks everyone for making this a reality.

– As noted, Nikki Bella and her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev were backstage at last night’s RAW in Anaheim. They filmed a RAW Fallout video with Titus Worldwide that we posted earlier. The two also filmed a segment during a commercial break that will be used on the DWTS season premiere that airs next Monday on ABC.

– Goldust received rave reviews on social media for last night’s RAW match with Bray Wyatt, which Goldust lost. The Golden One tweeted the following after the match in response to Wyatt’s pre-match promo:

I've been watching you too, #BuzzardMan — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) September 12, 2017

