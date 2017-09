Nikki Bella made a surprise appearance on Raw during a commercial with her Dancing With the Stars dance partner

As noted, Nikki Bella and her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev were backstage at last night’s RAW in Anaheim. They filmed a RAW Fallout video with Titus Worldwide that we posted earlier. The two also filmed a segment during a commercial break that will be used on the DWTS season premiere that airs next Monday on ABC.





(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)