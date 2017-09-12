LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 9/12

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with a look at what happened between Kevin Owens and suspended SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon last week. Vince McMahon will be here tonight to address the situation.

– We’re live from Las Vegas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens.

Owens welcomes us to The Kevin Owens Show and gets a mixed reaction. We better get used to hearing him say that because we all saw Shane McMahon’s cowardly attack on him last week. Owens points out how he did not fight back because he respects authority. Owens says he’s suing everyone in WWE, every McMahon, every board member, everybody until SmackDown is his. Owens goes on and says the first person getting fired will be Sami Zayn. He’s not going to fire Byron or Tom but he’s going to make them wear the same suit every week. He’s also canceling The Fashion Files forever. Owens says before he continues, there is one person he needs to talk to. He calls Mr. McMahon to the ring. The music hits and out comes Shane instead. Owens throws a fit as Shane comes dancing out. It’s actually Dolph Ziggler dressed as Shane.

Owens and Ziggler share a laugh and Owens thanks him for entertaining us, saying we will see him later tonight. The music interrupts Owens again and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan informs Owens that he is still in charge of the show. Owens has plans to make Bryan the janitor once he takes over. Bryan says he’s not opposed to some manual labor and says Owens should try it. Bryan tells Owens to just wait because Mr. McMahon will be here very soon and Owens will not like what he has to say. Owens says he can’t wait until McMahon gets here and he will not like what Owens has to say. Owens drops the mic and walks off.

– Still to come, The New Day vs. The Usos in a Street Fight. Also, Natalya defends against Naomi and AJ Styles defends against Tye Dillinger. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers talk about how to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

WWE United States Title Match: Tye Dillinger vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. We see video of what led to this match last week. Tye Dillinger is out next.

