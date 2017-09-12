Combat Zone Wrestling debuts in Sewell, NJ on October 14 with MASADA vs. MJF
Join Combat Zone Wrestling for #TheWolfOfWrestling on
Saturday, October 14th at our NEW home, Rastelli Kids
Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. It’s time to wake
up!
ALCOHOL will be sold (21+ with valid ID of course)…
Here are your match-ups…
CZW Wired Championship
MJF (c) v. Masada
Doors open at 7:30 PM with a 8 PM bell time
Tickets available online or at the door before the event – $40 1st row | $30 2nd row | $20 General Admission +fees
Driving directions:
From Philadelphia: Take I-76 east toward Walt Whitman Bridge
(into New Jersey). Merge left to take I-76 E/N South Freeway
S toward Delaware Memorial Bridge. Stay straight to go onto
NJ-42 S/N South Fwy southbound. Continue, then merge onto
NJ-55 southbound via Exit 13 toward Glassboro/Vineland.
Continue, then merge onto NJ-47 Delsea Dr vie exit 56 A
toward NJ-41/ Washington Twp/Glassboro. Turn left onto
Hurffville Road/NJ-41. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the
right.
From Trenton and locations North: Take I-295 south (Del Mem
Br/Atlantic City). Merge onto NJ-42 southbound/NS Fwy south
via the exit on the LEFT (Atlantic City). Continue and merge
onto NJ-55 via exit 13 toward Glassboro/Vineland. Continue,
then merge onto NJ-47 S/ Delsea Dr via exit 56A toward NJ-
41/ Washington Twp/Glassboro. Turn left onto Hurffville Road. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the right.
From Vineland and locations south: Take Route 55 North. Get off at exit 56A to merge onto NJ-47S toward NJ-41/Washington
Township/Glassboro. Turn left on NJ-41. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the right.
From shore points and locations south: Take Atlantic City
Expressway W to NJ-42 in Washington Township.Take exit 44
toward NJ-168 N/Blackwood/ Sicklerville. Merge onto County
Hwy-705 via exit 7 toward NJ-168/Blackwood. (County Hwy-705
then becomes Woodbury Turnersville Road/County Hwy-707).
Turn left onto County House Rd/County Hwy-748. Continue to
follow County House Road. Turn right onto Egg Harbor Road
onto NJ-41. Turn right onto Hurffville Road/NJ-41. Rastelli
Kids Complex will be on the left.
From Delaware Memorial Bridge and locations south: Take I-
95 northbound, then merge onto I-295 N toward New York/Atlantic City. Take the US-322 exit Swedesboro. Merge onto Swedesboro Rd/US-322 E toward Glassboro/ Bridgeton/Atlantic City. Turn left onto N Main St/NJ-45. Turn right onto Breakneck Road/County Hwy-603. Continue to follow County HWY-603. Turn left to stay on County Hwy-603. Turn right onto Delsea Drive (NJ-47). Turn left onto Hurffville Rd/NJ-41. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the
right.