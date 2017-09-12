Combat Zone Wrestling debuts in Sewell, NJ on October 14 with MASADA vs. MJF

Join Combat Zone Wrestling for #TheWolfOfWrestling on

Saturday, October 14th at our NEW home, Rastelli Kids

Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. It’s time to wake

up!

ALCOHOL will be sold (21+ with valid ID of course)…

Here are your match-ups…

CZW Wired Championship

MJF (c) v. Masada

Doors open at 7:30 PM with a 8 PM bell time

Tickets available online or at the door before the event – $40 1st row | $30 2nd row | $20 General Admission +fees

Keep your eye on CZWrestling.com as well as all the official

CZW social media sites for the latest updates!

– Facebook.com/OfficialCZW

– Twitter.com/CombatZone

– Instagram.com/CombatZone

– Youtube.com/user/CZWNews

For media requests, vendor space and sponsorship opportunities contact DJHyde@CZWrestling.com

– card subject to change –

Driving directions:

From Philadelphia: Take I-76 east toward Walt Whitman Bridge

(into New Jersey). Merge left to take I-76 E/N South Freeway

S toward Delaware Memorial Bridge. Stay straight to go onto

NJ-42 S/N South Fwy southbound. Continue, then merge onto

NJ-55 southbound via Exit 13 toward Glassboro/Vineland.

Continue, then merge onto NJ-47 Delsea Dr vie exit 56 A

toward NJ-41/ Washington Twp/Glassboro. Turn left onto

Hurffville Road/NJ-41. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the

right.

From Trenton and locations North: Take I-295 south (Del Mem

Br/Atlantic City). Merge onto NJ-42 southbound/NS Fwy south

via the exit on the LEFT (Atlantic City). Continue and merge

onto NJ-55 via exit 13 toward Glassboro/Vineland. Continue,

then merge onto NJ-47 S/ Delsea Dr via exit 56A toward NJ-

41/ Washington Twp/Glassboro. Turn left onto Hurffville Road. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the right.

From Vineland and locations south: Take Route 55 North. Get off at exit 56A to merge onto NJ-47S toward NJ-41/Washington

Township/Glassboro. Turn left on NJ-41. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the right.

From shore points and locations south: Take Atlantic City

Expressway W to NJ-42 in Washington Township.Take exit 44

toward NJ-168 N/Blackwood/ Sicklerville. Merge onto County

Hwy-705 via exit 7 toward NJ-168/Blackwood. (County Hwy-705

then becomes Woodbury Turnersville Road/County Hwy-707).

Turn left onto County House Rd/County Hwy-748. Continue to

follow County House Road. Turn right onto Egg Harbor Road

onto NJ-41. Turn right onto Hurffville Road/NJ-41. Rastelli

Kids Complex will be on the left.

From Delaware Memorial Bridge and locations south: Take I-

95 northbound, then merge onto I-295 N toward New York/Atlantic City. Take the US-322 exit Swedesboro. Merge onto Swedesboro Rd/US-322 E toward Glassboro/ Bridgeton/Atlantic City. Turn left onto N Main St/NJ-45. Turn right onto Breakneck Road/County Hwy-603. Continue to follow County HWY-603. Turn left to stay on County Hwy-603. Turn right onto Delsea Drive (NJ-47). Turn left onto Hurffville Rd/NJ-41. Rastelli Kids Complex will be on the

right.

