Braun Strowman Reacts to Dominating on RAW, Xavier Woods Note, Road Warrior Hawk

Sep 12, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Xavier Woods revealed in this new “UpUpDownDown” video that the UUDD ring gear worn by his WWE 2K17 MyCareer character will be used in real life soon.

– Today would have been the 60th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Hawk. The two-time WWE Tag Team Champion passed away on October 19th, 2003 at the age of 46. He passed away in his sleep at home due to a sudden heart attack. The Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following after his big night on last night’s RAW in Anaheim. After destroying WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in an in-ring segment, Braun later dominated John Cena in a singles match that Cena won by disqualification after Braun used the steel ring steps.

