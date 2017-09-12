Audio: GFW’s creative team on rumors of the company losing money, the GFW name, the GFW network, Bound for Glory, more

Via a GFW press release…

The three-person crew that is now leading the Creative Team for Global Force Wrestling will participate in the weekly GFW Media Teleconference.

“Coach” Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt and “Big” John Gaburick will field media questions in an unprecedented opportunity to glance inside the conference room where this trio builds the TV future for all things GFW.

Topics covered:

– Plans for Bound for Glory

– Dutch Mantel’s role on the creative team

– The future of the GFW name

– The launch of the GFW Network

– The Sexy Star-Rosemary incident

– Rumors of the company losing money, and Anthem wanting to sell off the company

– Low Ki’s departure

– The eventual return of Alberto El Patron

– The relationships with AAA and NOAH

– and more!

