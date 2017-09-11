WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Surgery Today (Photo)

Sep 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced on Twitter this morning that he is undergoing knee replacement surgery today. Foley also announced that he will be appearing at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 34 weekend in 2018. He tweeted:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 46 times, 46 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Johnny Impact talks Bound for Glory, Lucha Underground, Rosemary-Sexy Star, acting, WWE, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad