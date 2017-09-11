WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Surgery Today (Photo)

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley announced on Twitter this morning that he is undergoing knee replacement surgery today. Foley also announced that he will be appearing at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 34 weekend in 2018. He tweeted:

Second big Foley announcement –

I'm getting my right knee replaced in…about 5 minutes! I'll check back in when I kick out of anesthesia👍 pic.twitter.com/WXgmDf61zV — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017

For the first time in 3 years, I WILL BE AT @Wrestlecon – signing for Tmart Promotions on APRIL 6 & 7.

Preorder at https://t.co/wACw5lK3Nm pic.twitter.com/VnbUMWbD27 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017

