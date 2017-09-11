This Day In Wrestling History – September 11th

1973 – Mr. Fuji & Professor Tanaka defeat Haystacks Calhoun & Tony Garea, to win the WWWF World Tag Team Championship.

1978 – The Destroyer defeats Mil Mascaras, to win the PWF United States Heavyweight Championship.

1994 – Apolo Dantes defeats Javier Llanes, to win the CMLL World Middleweight Championship.

1995 – In the very first head-to-head battle in the Monday Night Wars, WWF Monday Night RAW (2.5 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.4 rating).

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.8 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (3.2 rating).

2005 – The first and only TNA Unbreakable pay-per-view is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 775 fans.

Pre-Show Matches:

– Cassidy Riley and Jerelle Clark battle to a no-contest.

– Shark Boy defeats Mikey Batts.

PPV:

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, 3Live Kru (Ron Killings, Konnan, & BG James) defeat The Diamonds In The Rough (Elix Skipper, Simon Diamond, & David Young).

– Austin Aries defeats Roderick Strong.

– Kip James & Monty Brown defeat Apolo & Lance Hoyt (with Sonny Siaki).

– Chris Sabin defeats Petey Williams.

– Abyss (with Father James Mitchell) defeats Sabu, in a No Disqualification Match.

– Bobby Roode defeats Jeff Hardy.

– In a Four-Way Elimination Match, The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas) (with Jimmy Hart) defeat Johnny Candido & Alex Shelley, America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm), and Team Canada (Eric Young & A-1), to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship. Candido replaced Sean Waltman, who no-showed the event.

– In a Raven’s Rules Match, Raven defeats Rhino, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, AJ Styles defeats Christopher Daniels and Samoa Joe, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2010 – Ring of Honor’s Glory By Honor IX is held at the Manhattan Center, in New York City.

– Kenny King defeats Jay Briscoe.

– Mark Briscoe defeats Rhett Titus.

– In a Tag Team Grudge Match, The Embassy (Erick Stevens & Necro Butcher) (with Prince Nana) defeat Grizzly Redwood & Balls Mahoney.

– Colt Cabana & El Generico defeat Kevin Steen & Steve Corino, in a Double Chain Match.

– Eddie Edwards defeats Shawn Daivari (with Prince Nana) to retain the ROH World Television Championship.

– Christopher Daniels defeats Austin Aries.

– The Kings Of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) defeat Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin).

– In a No Disqualification Match, Roderick Strong (with Truth Martini) defeats Tyler Black, to win the ROH World Championship. Terry Funk served as ‘ringside vigilante.’

2011 – TNA No Surrender is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– Jesse Sorensen defeats Kid Kash, to become #1 contender for the X Division Championship.

– Bully Ray defeats James Storm via disqualification, in the Bound For Glory Series.

– Winter defeats Mickie James, to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.

– Mexican America (Anarquia & Hernandez) defeat D’Angelo Dinero & Devon, to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Matt Morgan defeats Samoa Joe.

– Bobby Roode defeats Gunner, via submission, in the Bound For Glory Series.

– Austin Aries defeats Brian Kendrick, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

– Bobby Roode defeats Bully Ray, to win the Bound For Glory Series and become #1 contender for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, at October’s Bound For Glory.

– In a Three-Way Match, Kurt Angle defeats Sting and Mr. Anderson, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2014 – NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way is held at Full Sail University in Florida before a crowd of over 400 fans.

– Baron Corbin defeats CJ Parker.

– The Lucha Dragons (Kalisto & Sin Cara) defeat The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor), to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

– Enzo Amore defeats Sylvester Lefort, in a Hair-vs-Hair Match.

– Bull Dempsey defeats Mojo Rawley.

– Charlotte defeats Bayley, to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Adrian Neville defeats Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, and Tyson Kidd, to retain the NXT Championship.

2016 – WWE Backlash, a SmackDown Live pay-per-view, is held in Richmond, VA in front of 7,000 fans. It’s the first Backlash pay-per-view since 2009, the first brand-exclusive pay-per-view since 2007, and the first brand-exclusive pay-per-view after WWE’s latest Brand Extension in July 2016.

Pre-Show Match:

– Baron Corbin defeats Apollo Crews.

PPV:

– In a Six-Pack Elimination Challenge, Becky Lynch defeats Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Bella, and Alexa Bliss, to become the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion.

– The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeat The Hype Bros (Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder), to advance to the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament.

– The Miz (with Maryse) defeats Dolph Ziggler, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Bray Wyatt defeats Randy Orton via forfeit, after Orton is unable to compete after Wyatt attacked him earlier. Kane comes out and pins Wyatt, after two chokeslams and an RKO by an interfering Orton.

– Heath Slater & Rhyno defeat The Usos, to become the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Slater also earns a WWE contract for winning the tag team tournament; he was the only active wrestler not picked in the July WWE Draft.

– AJ Styles defeats Dean Ambrose, to win the WWE World Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former Young Lions Cup Champion Hallowicked (36 years old); former TNA Knockout & 7-time OVW Women’s Champion Josie ‘Sojourner Bolt’ Bynum (40 years old); and former ECW owner & current Brock Lesnar advocate, Paul Heyman (52 years old).

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)