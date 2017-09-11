Spoiler Update on WWE’s Main Roster Plans for Asuka

Asuka is set to debut soon with the WWE RAW brand, according to PWInsider.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion is currently out of action with a right collarbone injury but as noted, she will be traveling to Japan for the WWE SmackDown live events next week for a non-wrestling role.

It looks like she will be debuting some time in October as a WWE Network Collection on The Empress of Tomorrow is scheduled to premiere during the first week of that month to help promote the debut.

