Spoiler Update on WWE’s Main Roster Plans for Asuka

Sep 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Asuka is set to debut soon with the WWE RAW brand, according to PWInsider.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion is currently out of action with a right collarbone injury but as noted, she will be traveling to Japan for the WWE SmackDown live events next week for a non-wrestling role.

It looks like she will be debuting some time in October as a WWE Network Collection on The Empress of Tomorrow is scheduled to premiere during the first week of that month to help promote the debut.

