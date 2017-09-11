Paul Heyman’s Birthday, More on Tye Dillinger Working WWE NXT Events, Nikki Bella

Sep 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Clevver Style posted this episode of their “Get Jacked” series with Nikki Bella. We posted behind-the-scenes video from the shoot earlier.

– Paul Heyman turns 52 years old today. The Advocate will be at tonight’s RAW with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as Lesnar prepares to face Braun Strowman at No Mercy later this month.

– As noted, SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger made surprise appearance at WWE NXT live events this weekend, his first for the brand in several months. We now know that Dillinger worked the events because Saturday’s show was held in his hometown of St. Catharine’s, Ontario. As seen below, Dillinger had family in the crowd.

