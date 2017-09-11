News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – John Cena and Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California as the road to WWE No Mercy continues.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be there to confront Braun Strowman.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* How will Brock Lesnar respond to Braun Strowman’s destructive message?

* Will John Cena and Roman Reigns’ deeply personal rivalry continue to escalate?

* Are Alexa Bliss’ days numbered as Raw Women’s Champion?

* Can the man behind The Demon conquer Bray Wyatt?

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage and stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show.

