MYC Special Airing After Tonight’s RAW, Charlotte – China Video, Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

– Below is alternate footage from last Monday’s WWE Intercontinental Title match on RAW, which saw The Miz retain over Jeff Hardy:

– A thirty-minute recap special on The Mae Young Classic will air after tonight’s RAW on the WWE Network. Charly Caruso will be the host. A six-person match will air – Tessa Blanchard, Jazzy Gabert and Kay Lee Ray vs. Santana Garrett, Sarah Logan and Marti Belle. Below is the synopsis for the special:

“Charly Caruso recaps the historic Mae Young Classic, featuring an exclusive Six-Woman Tag Team Match involving the MYC’s top competitors!”

– Below is video of Charlotte Flair’s recent visit to Shenzhen, China to announce the debut of the WWE Network there:

