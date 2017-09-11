More Twitter bits: Gail Kim, Lisa Marie Varon, SoCal Val, Abbey Laith, more
The Young Bucks Defend the ROH Tag Titles Against MCMG at Death Before Dishonor https://t.co/IcT7GhoFyZ pic.twitter.com/3YOcxoj8dZ
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 11, 2017
All is well here. Still no power but no damage to my apartment either. All my energy goes to those affected. 💜 #HurrcaneIrma
— Abbey Laith (@AbbeyLaithWWE) September 11, 2017
Nov 11-12 come see myself and @REALLiSAMARiE at @PhoenixComicon #phoenixFanfest https://t.co/9ffEO56JNw pic.twitter.com/AV7lAYczt9
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 11, 2017
Hey friends! Was in hospital for awhile. I'm out with one less appendix. Doing ok. Just recuperating. Thank you for being patient with me❣️😘
— $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) September 11, 2017