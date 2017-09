Mick Foley undergoing major surgery today

After getting a hip replaced back in April, Mick Foley is having another major surgery today and getting his right knee replaced.

Second big Foley announcement –

I'm getting my right knee replaced in…about 5 minutes! I'll check back in when I kick out of anesthesia👍 pic.twitter.com/WXgmDf61zV — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017





