LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 9/11

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with Mike Rome inviting everyone in the arena to stand for a moment of silence to remember the 9/11 terror attacks. The USA chants start up as we cut to the RAW opening video.

– We’re live from the Honda Center in Anaheim as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s show. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be here. John Cena vs. Braun Strowman will take place for the first time ever.

Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan

We go right back to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns. Jason Jordan is out next

They size each other up to start. We see John Cena backstage watching. They lock up and break. Reigns finally connects with a right hand. Reigns ends up taking control in the corner but Jordan powers out with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Jordan works Reigns around now. More back and forth action.

Reigns goes for the Superman punch but Jordan wrestles him to the mat and applies a Crossface submission. Reigns makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Reigns retreats to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial.

