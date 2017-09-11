Big Cass says Enzo Amore is the same on and off television

“Enzo is Enzo. Like, the guy you see on TV is the guy you see in real life. Enzo is Enzo and, I’ve said this before, Enzo wouldn’t be in the spot he’s in, he would’ve never made it this far if he didn’t act the way he does, so there’s good with bad. A guy like that, that’s how he got that far, it’s just being Enzo. I’d kind of just say it’s a ‘go out and take it’ mentality. That’s Enzo. That’s how he got this far and the odds were stacked against that guy many times. He got this far because that’s who he is.”

source: SRWrestling

