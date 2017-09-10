This Day In Wrestling History – September 10th

1968 – The Spoiler & Gary Hart defeat Fritz Von Erich & Grizzly Smith, to win the NWA American Tag Team Championship.

1971 – Ramon Torres defeats Roger Kirby, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1978 – David Von Erich defeats Bruiser Brody to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1983 – Austin Idol defeats Ken Patera, to win the AWA International Heavyweight Championship.

1988 – The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane) defeat Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship. Anderson & Blanchard would leave for the WWF after this match.

1990 – Brian Lee & Don Harris defeat Jeff Jarrett & Jeff Gaylord, to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1995 – Yoshinari Ogawa defeats Dan Kroffat, to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1999 – With WCW losing five million dollars per month, along with TV ratings, attendance, & pay-per-view buyrates dropping, Eric Bischoff is relieved of his duties as President of WCW.

2001 – On this evening’s RAW, Tajiri defeats Chris Kanyon, to win the WCW United States Championship. Kurt Angle pins Rob Van Dam, to win the WWF Hardcore Championship; with the 24/7 Rule in effect, RVD would pin Angle later on, to reclaim the title.

2007 – Hornswoggle is revealed as the illegitimate son of Mr. McMahon, on this evening’s Monday Night RAW.

2007 – Junior Fatu (Rikishi in WWF/E) makes his TNA debut at a taping of Impact!, airing September 13th. Fatu is out of TNA only a month & a half later, due to a disagreement with TNA management regarding a pay raise.

2010 – Bison Smith & Keith Walker vacate the GHC Tag Team Championship, after Walker chose not to immediately return to Japan after the death of his father in the USA.

2012 – Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler suffers a legitimate heart attack during this evening’s live Monday Night RAW in Montreal. Fortunately he would make a full recovery. For the remainder of the show, WWE opted to continue with no commentary; Michael Cole updated the TV audience on The King’s condition whenever possible.

2016 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s Down With The Sickness event, Joey Janela defeats Lio Rush, to win the CZW Wired Championship (Ladder Match). In a Four Way Boards of Nails, Carpet Strips, Pains of Glass Deathmatch, Jonathan Gresham defeats Matt Tremont, Joe Gacy, & Greg Excellent, to win the CZW World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former NWA & AWA Tag team Champion Steve Keirn (66 years old); 3-time World Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch (37 years old); 2-time TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Morgan (41 years old); WWE Hall of Famers Don Muraco (68 years old) and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham (74 years old, some records show his birthday as June 7th); inaugural SHINE Champion ‘Rain’ (36 years old); CZW Hall of Famer Drake Younger (33 years old); former NWA Texas Heavyweight Champion Mike DiBiase (40 years old); past RAW guest host Ryan Phillippe (43 years old); WCW Hall of Famer Mr. Wrestling II (83 years old); and Canadian indy wrestler Bobby ‘Lion Warrior’ Sharp (29 years old).

Today would’ve been the 67th birthday of 1970s & 1980s wrestler Vivian St. John.

