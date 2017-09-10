This Day In Wrestling History – September 10th

Sep 10, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

1968The Spoiler & Gary Hart defeat Fritz Von Erich & Grizzly Smith, to win the NWA American Tag Team Championship.

1971Ramon Torres defeats Roger Kirby, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1978David Von Erich defeats Bruiser Brody to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1983Austin Idol defeats Ken Patera, to win the AWA International Heavyweight Championship.

1988The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane) defeat Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.  Anderson & Blanchard would leave for the WWF after this match.

1990Brian Lee & Don Harris defeat Jeff Jarrett & Jeff Gaylord, to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1995Yoshinari Ogawa defeats Dan Kroffat, to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1999 – With WCW losing five million dollars per month, along with TV ratings, attendance, & pay-per-view buyrates dropping, Eric Bischoff is relieved of his duties as President of WCW.

2001 – On this evening’s RAW, Tajiri defeats Chris Kanyon, to win the WCW United States Championship.  Kurt Angle pins Rob Van Dam, to win the WWF Hardcore Championship;  with the 24/7 Rule in effect, RVD would pin Angle later on, to reclaim the title.

2007 Hornswoggle is revealed as the illegitimate son of Mr. McMahon, on this evening’s Monday Night RAW.

2007Junior Fatu (Rikishi in WWF/E) makes his TNA debut at a taping of Impact!, airing September 13th.  Fatu is out of TNA only a month & a half later, due to a disagreement with TNA management regarding a pay raise.

2010Bison Smith & Keith Walker vacate the GHC Tag Team Championship, after Walker chose not to immediately return to Japan after the death of his father in the USA.

2012Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler suffers a legitimate heart attack during this evening’s live Monday Night RAW in Montreal.  Fortunately he would make a full recovery.  For the remainder of the show, WWE opted to continue with no commentary;  Michael Cole updated the TV audience on The King’s condition whenever possible.

2016 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s Down With The Sickness event, Joey Janela defeats Lio Rush, to win the CZW Wired Championship (Ladder Match).  In a Four Way Boards of Nails, Carpet Strips, Pains of Glass Deathmatch, Jonathan Gresham defeats Matt Tremont, Joe Gacy, & Greg Excellent, to win the CZW World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  former NWA & AWA Tag team Champion Steve Keirn (66 years old);  3-time World Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch (37 years old);  2-time TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Morgan (41 years old);  WWE Hall of Famers Don Muraco (68 years old) and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham (74 years old, some records show his birthday as June 7th);  inaugural SHINE Champion ‘Rain’ (36 years old);  CZW Hall of Famer Drake Younger (33 years old);  former NWA Texas Heavyweight Champion Mike DiBiase (40 years old);  past RAW guest host Ryan Phillippe (43 years old);  WCW Hall of Famer Mr. Wrestling II (83 years old);  and Canadian indy wrestler Bobby ‘Lion Warrior’ Sharp (29 years old).

Today would’ve been the 67th birthday of 1970s & 1980s wrestler Vivian St. John.

