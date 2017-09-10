Karen Jarrett issues statement regarding her husband’s indefinite leave

Karen Jarrett, the wife of Jeff Jarrett, issued a small statement addressing this week’s news of her husband being put on indefinite leave by Anthem.

“So many continue to reach out to Jeff and myself. Thank you for all the love,” Karen wrote. “Thank you Ed Nordholm and Anthem for giving Jeff the time he needs!”

Karen said that the actions against her husband taken by Anthem are 110% “a positive for Jeff and GFW/Impact.”

As previously stated, several behavior issues led to Jarrett being sent home by Anthem’s Executive Vice President, Ed Nordholm.

Karen Jarrett also has a job with GFW but it remains to be seen if she will retain her position for now.

