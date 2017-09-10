Bobby Roode wraps up NXT duties with one final show in Toronto

Former NXT champion Bobby Roode performed his final tour with NXT last night, wrapping up his duties in his home town of Toronto, Canada.

Roode wrestled the Velveteen Dream and then after the main event between Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas, Roode was invited back to the ring by the current NXT champion to close the show.

The Toronto crowd started a “Thank you Bobby” chant as Roode explained how he got his start in the business 20 years ago in Toronto. He told the fans that tonight was his last night with NXT and said that the past year and a half in NXT was the most “gratifying” for many different reasons.

Roode said that NXT is a unique brand and the fans helped build it. Roode thanked the guys in the back and the people at the WWE Performance Center and said that they are the future of this business.

“To be able to finish up tonight in my home town, in my home country, it’s priceless,” Bobby explained, before he introduced his mom and dad who were sitting at ringside. “As I move on to Smackdown, continue to support NXT. NXT is the future. Thank you all very much.”

As Roode made his way to the back, the NXT locker room came out to give him one final standing ovation. You can see the video below.

