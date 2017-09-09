This Day In Wrestling History – September 9th

1980 – In a tournament final, The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) defeat Tony Garea & Rene Goulet, to win the vacant WWF Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere, Harley Race defeats Giant Baba, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1986 – Dusty Rhodes defeats Arn Anderson, to win the NWA Television Championship.

1988 – Shinichi Nakano & Shunji Takano defeat Footloose (Samson Fuyuki & Toshiaki Kawada), to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1991 – Ric Flair makes his debut in WWF, on an episode of Prime Time Wrestling, as the newest client of Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. Flair brought the WCW ‘Big Gold Belt’ with him and proclaimed himself to be The REAL World Heavyweight Champion. WCW sued in an attempt to get their World Heavyweight Championship returned. However Flair claimed he owned the belt, because he had not been reimbursed the $25,000 deposit he and past NWA Champions paid for winning the title. ‘The Big Gold Belt’ represented both the WCW and NWA World Titles at the time. Lex Luger had been recognized as the new WCW World Champion for two months, at the time of Flair’s WWF debut.

1993 – On a taping of Eastern Championship Wrestling, Shane Douglas defeats Tito Santana, via forfeit, to win the ECW Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Doug Furnas & Dan Kroffat defeat The Eagle & The Patriot, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.7 TV rating) defeats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.4 rating).

1999 – On SmackDown, The British Bulldog defeats The Big Boss Man, to win the WWF Hardcore Championship. Immediately after winning the title, Bulldog gives it to Al Snow. In a Buried Alive Match, The Unholy Alliance (Big Show & The Undertaker) defeat The Rock n’ Sock Connection (The Rock & Mankind), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

2000 – On a taping of ECW on TNN, Rhino defeats Kid Kash, to win the ECW World Television Championship. Rhino holds the title until ECW shuts down operations in April 2001.

2004 – On SmackDown, Kenzo Suzuki & Rene Dupree defeat Billy Kidman & Paul London, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

2006 – Naomichi Marufuji defeats Jun Akiyama, to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Eddie Kingston defeats Chris Hero, to win the CZW World Heavyweight Championship.

2007 – TNA No Surrender is held at the Impact Zone, in Orlando in front of 900 fans. Kurt Angle held three titles and defended all three at this event.

– Pacman Jones & Ron Killings defeat Kurt Angle & Sting, to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Pacman pinned Sting, after Angle turned on him and delivered an Olympic Slam.

– Rhino defeats James Storm (with Jackie Moore).

– Robert Roode (with Ms. Brooks) defeats Kaz.

– Jay Lethal defeats Kurt Angle, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

– Chris Harris defeats Black Reign in a No Disqualification Match.

– Tomko & AJ Styles win a 10 Team Tag Team Gauntlet Match, to earn a TNA World Tag Team Title shot at October’s Bound For Glory.

– Christina Cage defeats Samoa Joe via disqualification.

– Kurt Angle defeats Abyss, via submission, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

2012 – TNA No Surrender is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– Jeff Hardy defeats Samoa Joe, to reach the final of the Bound For Glory Series.

– Bully Ray defeats James Storm, to reach the final of the Bound For Glory Series.

– Miss Tessmacher defeats Tara, to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship.

– Zema Ion defeats Sonjay Dutt, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– Rob Van Dam defeats Magnus.

– Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) defeat AJ Styles & Kurt Angle, to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Jeff Hardy defeats Bully Ray to win the Bound For Glory Series, and earns a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at October’s Bound For Glory.

2015 – On Impact Wrestling, The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) defeat Trevor Lee & Brian Myers, to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former AAA star El Intocable (41 years old); former CZW Junior Heavyweight Champion & World Tag Team Champion Jun Kasai (41 years old); and Mae Young Classic participant Sarah Logan (24 years old).

