Identity of Miss Elizabeth on SmackDown, John Cena vs. Jason Jordan Video, Mustafa Ali

Sep 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is unseen footage from the John Cena vs. Jason Jordan match on Monday’s RAW:

– The woman who played Miss Elizabeth in the segment with Dolph Ziggler at this week’s WWE SmackDown was Stephanie Dinsmore, wife of former WWE star Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore. She is a former Miss South Dakota.

– Below is the latest training video from WWE cruiserweight Mustafa Ali:

