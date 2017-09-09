First book signing tour dates for Charlotte’s bio

Charlotte Flair announced the first four dates of her book signing tour. Her book, titled Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte, is set to be released on September 19 by St. Martin’s Press. The tour starts on Thursday, September 21 at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey between 7PM and 9PM. There will be a signing at the Barnes & Noble in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday September 27 also between 7PM and 9PM. It moves to Tampa, Florida the next day on Thursday, September 28 also at Barnes & Noble at the same time. On Saturday, September 30, it’s Boise, Idaho’s turn at Barnes & Noble between 3PM and 5PM. The 384-page book is co-written by Brian Shields and it’s being sold in hardcover format for $17.70 on Amazon. The book is also available in digital format on iBooks and Kindle.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)