Details on the Global Wrestling Network

Ed Nordholm, the Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports and Entertainment and the man leading Global Force Wrestling has revealed that their new over-the-top service will be launched next week. Nordholm was speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio yesterday when he made the announcement. The initial launch of Global Wrestling Network will start with nearly 900 hours of footage and will have a price of $7.99. There will also be a free tier but the bulk of the videos will be part of the paid subscription. Everyone who signs up will have a free month trial, similar to the WWE Network. If you live in the United States, the free tier subscription will include episodes of Impact Wrestling which are added ten days after they air on POP TV. Nordholm said that they will be trying to get AAA, Pro Wrestling NOAH and others to join their network and this service will not simply be branded for GFW. When asked if he would be willing to sell the Impact tape library to WWE, Nordholm says at this point, it does not make sense money-wise. “I know full well how the WWE Network would monetize the content and what they could pay for the library,” he said. “It makes no sense for me to sell it for that kind of price. I’d rather keep it, put it up on the app, and monetize it myself.” During the interview, Nordholm reiterated that Anthem is fully behind this wrestling project and they invested a lot of money to grow. “We know it’s not going to turn around tomorrow,” he said, dismissing the report from Sports Illustrated which quoted sources saying Anthem is ready to offload GFW from their books.

